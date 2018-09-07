Skip Bayless is furious Hue Jackson and John Dorsey aren’t starting Baker Mayfield Week 1
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks Cleveland Browns. Find out why Hue Jackson and John Dorsey have been on Skip's mind lately.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices