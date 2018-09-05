Shannon Sharpe thinks the Browns made a ‘huge mistake’ with Baker on the latest episode of Hard Knocks
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the latest episode of Hard Knocks where the Cleveland Browns name Baker Mayfield the back up QB. Hear why Shannon thinks Hue Jackson and the Brown made a mistake with Baker.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices