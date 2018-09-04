Shannon Sharpe: ‘I’m extremely proud and happy… Kudos to you, Nike.’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks Nike and Colin Kaepernick after the company picked the former 49ers QB to be the face of their 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices