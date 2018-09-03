Shannon Sharpe on the Giants: Eli better be flawless, and I’m talking about Beyoncé-type flawless
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the New York Giants waiving Eli Manning's backup Davis Webb. Plus, Shannon reveals why he thinks the New York Jets will regret not drafting Sam Darnold.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices