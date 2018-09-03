Shannon Sharpe on Nick Saban lashing out at reporter over QB question
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Nick Saban getting defensive and lashing out at sideline reporter after being asked about Alabama's QB situation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices