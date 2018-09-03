Skip Bayless ‘hates’ the Khalil Mack trade
Video Details
In his reaction to Khalil Mack's trade to the Chicago Bears, Skip Bayless reveals the reasons why he 'hates' Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders trading Mack. Do you agree with Skip?
