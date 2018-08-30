Shannon Sharpe responds to Adrian Peterson after being called out over criticism
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Adrian Peterson's recent comments that he was 'hurt' by Shannon and Cris Carter doubting him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices