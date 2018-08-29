Shannon Sharpe discusses LeBron’s comments on his show ‘The Shop’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to LeBron James' comments on the premiere of his HBO show 'The Shop'.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices