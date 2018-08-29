James Harrison agrees with Malcolm Jenkins hating the Super Bowl poster in the Eagles locker room
Super Bowl champ James Harrison joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles. Harrison explains why he agrees with Malcolm Jenkins wanting the Eagles' Super Bowl banners removed from locker room.
