Skip Bayless was ‘dumbfounded’ by Jerry Jones’ latest comments
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry Jones saying he'd write an 'embarrasing' check to win a title. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys owner.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices