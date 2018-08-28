Joel Klatt: It’s ‘borderline irresponsible’ to not pick Alabama to win the National Championship
Joel Klatt joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk College Football. Klatt reveals why he thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide has the easiest path to the CFB National Championship.
