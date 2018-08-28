Shannon Sharpe thinks OBJ ‘absolutely’ deserves to be the highest paid WR
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract extension with the New York Giants. Shannon explains why OBJ deserves his payday and why it's time to take a leadership role with the G-Men.
