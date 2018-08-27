Shannon Sharpe says Cam Newton must change his aggressive style
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NFL on today’s show. Shannon says Cam Newton must change his aggressive running style. Newton was 11-17, 142 yards vs the Patriots.
