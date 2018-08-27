Skip Bayless argues the Cowboys’ embarrassing loss is the most misleading preseason game in history
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Skip argues the Cowboys embarrassing loss to the Cardinals is the most misleading preseason game in the history of the NFL. The Cowboys lost 27-3 and lost the turnover battle 8-0.
