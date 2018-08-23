Eric Dickerson says it’s disrespectful for the Vikings to let someone wear Adrian Peterson’s number
Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson joins Skip and Shannon on today’s show to discuss the NFL. Eric says it’s disrespectful for the Vikings to let someone wear Adrian Peterson’s number. Eric also says that AP will be a first-ballot HOF when he decides to retire.
