Skip Bayless says Dez Bryant couldn’t adapt to the ‘Patriot Way’
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Skip says he couldn’t pick a receiver that would be worse for Tom Brady than Dez Bryant. The Patriots say they have, “probably no” interest in Dez after releasing Kenny Britt.
