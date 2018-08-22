Shannon Sharpe discusses if Dez Bryant will be receptive to the Browns coaching style
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NFL on today’s show. Shannon discusses if Dez Bryant will be receptive to the Browns coaching style. Shannon also questions where Dez would fit on the Browns depth chart.
