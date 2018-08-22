Skip Bayless on Kawhi, ‘What’s he have left in him?’
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the NBA on today’s show. Skip questions how rusty Kawhi Leonard will be when the regular season rolls around. Skip also details Toronto’s plan to keep Kawhi north of the boarder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices