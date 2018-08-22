Skip Bayless questions the Cowboys’ desire to sit Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot the rest of preseason
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Skip questions the Cowboys desire to sit Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot the rest of preseason. Skip thinks Jason Garrett will ultimately decide to play both regardless of Jerry Jones’ wishes.
