Skip Bayless explains why the Browns are making a mistake by benching Baker Mayfield
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Skip explains why the Browns are making a mistake by benching Baker Mayfield. Skip says Hue Jackson is trying to buy more time as head coach in Cleveland.
