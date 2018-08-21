Shannon Sharpe explains why Adrian Peterson is still capable of big-game performances
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NFL on today’s show. Shannon explains why Adrian Peterson is still capable of big-game performances. He says AP will have an opportunity to make plays for Washington.
