Rob Riggle shares his expectations for Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs this season
Video Details
Rob Riggle joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk NFL. Hear what he had to say about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices