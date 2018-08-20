Shannon Sharpe explains why he loved LeBron trash-talking Steph Curry
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NBA on today’s show. Shannon explains why he loved LeBron trash-talking Steph Curry during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices