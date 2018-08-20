Should Tom Brady feel slighted? Skip Bayless discusses why
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Should Tom Brady feel slighted? Skip Bayless discusses why Antonio Brown’s Instagram post should make Tom feel a certain type of way.
