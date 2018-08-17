Jason McIntyre agrees with Kevin Love: LeBron’s move to LA ‘feels like a chess move’
Video Details
Jason McIntyre co-hosts Undisputed alongside Rob Parker and Greg Jennings, predicting that LeBron James and the 'grimey' Lakers team he's savvily built for next season will cap at second in the NBA Western Conference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices