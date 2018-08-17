- I can't wait to go to the big giveaway night at the Staples Center when they give away white towels for throwing in the towel for the first year. Are you kidding me with this team and roster? Everybody said, oh, they're a top four seed. Oh, they're going to get home play. No, they are not, Jason McIntyre. No. Even with LeBron.

I'm glad you brought up the Eastern Conference. Even in the Eastern Conference, that Cavaliers team last year, which was so bad, it's better than the team he's playing with now, and he's playing in a tougher conference than he did. He struggled with the Pacers. Oladipo and who-- seven game series. Boston missing two stars-- seven game series. Yes, they rolled over to Ronald but everybody does.

My point is, this is not a great team yet, and LeBron has given up the first year. They might be a seventh, a sixth, seventh seed, get knocked out in the first round, maybe they get to the second round. I could see them getting knocked out. Here's another thing. This team that LeBron just joined, last year, against the Blazers, the Wolves, the Jazz, and Pelicans, and Clippers, this Lakers team was 1 in 16.

When you take the Clippers out and just go with the four playoff teams, they were 0 and 13 against them. So now you're asking LeBron to come in and do what? Win 20 more games than they did a year ago in this conference? It's not going to happen. You're asking for way too much, even as good as LeBron is.

And yes, I'm going to give you-- you just talked about it-- all the minutes that he's played, it's going to catch up. It catches up to everybody. LeBron James, for six weeks during the regular season, had the worst plus minus defensively. Is he the same player defensively?

- Not at all.

- Even last year in the finals, when Kevin Durant's going off, LeBron doesn't even switch. He refuses to even switch on him. He just goes, go ahead Rodney Hood, or George Hill, or somebody-- anybody but me. I'll just stay over here and do this whatever I'm doing because he knows that he can't even defend a Durant.

So this whole notion that he's going to come, they're going to drink a magic formula, and all of a sudden be the top team out west is comical. It's ridiculous, even as great as LeBron James is. He's not that guy.

- Where would they finish in the West?

- Seventh or eighth.

- Bottom three.

- Bottom. Yes.

- Six, seven, eight.