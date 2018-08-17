- Can a player's personality change when they get into a certain situation? Never mind the fact that you've got other strong personalities that might keep him in check. But just at a certain point in your career, when you're at a certain situation contract-wise, age-wise, can that change the way you approach things? Have you seen it?

- 100%. Jason McIntyre--

- That's a great question.

- --if you were at home right now jobless, would your mentality, would your approach change?

JASON MCINTYRE: Well my approach has never been Dez Bryant--

- No, I'm asking you. Would your approach change?

- Well, me, Jason McIntyre, yes. Dez Bryant, a professional athlete who's been coddled for his entire life, no.

- So yes, your approach would change. This is a humbling experience, to be at home, to feel like, I should be--

- When you know you should be in the league.

- --in the league. I know I can play and still provide skill sets and the ability to get things done and play-making ability. Yes, my attitude, my beat of my drum is going to kind of tone back a little bit because I want to be in a locker room. I want to be given a chance. And to get that contract, you got to be on the team. Right now, he's at home-- training, working out, trying to get in a position to where he can get another contract. So yes, his attitude can change. I don't think we need his attitude to change. I just think for the Cleveland Browns, I bring Dez Bryant in because I know what his track record is as far as numbers. Yes, I want your fire, I want your passion, I want all of that. But I want you to come in here understanding you're not the number one guy.