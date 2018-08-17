Greg Jennings on the Browns potentially signing Dez Bryant—attitude, ‘track record’ and all
Greg Jennings, Jason McIntyre and Rob Parker discuss the Cleveland Browns in talks with Dez Bryant for a potential contract. Jennings points out why Bryant's attitude is made up for by his 'numbers.'
- Can a player's personality change when they get into a certain situation? Never mind the fact that you've got other strong personalities that might keep him in check. But just at a certain point in your career, when you're at a certain situation contract-wise, age-wise, can that change the way you approach things? Have you seen it?
- 100%. Jason McIntyre--
- That's a great question.
- --if you were at home right now jobless, would your mentality, would your approach change?
JASON MCINTYRE: Well my approach has never been Dez Bryant--
- No, I'm asking you. Would your approach change?
- Well, me, Jason McIntyre, yes. Dez Bryant, a professional athlete who's been coddled for his entire life, no.
- So yes, your approach would change. This is a humbling experience, to be at home, to feel like, I should be--
- When you know you should be in the league.
- --in the league. I know I can play and still provide skill sets and the ability to get things done and play-making ability. Yes, my attitude, my beat of my drum is going to kind of tone back a little bit because I want to be in a locker room. I want to be given a chance. And to get that contract, you got to be on the team. Right now, he's at home-- training, working out, trying to get in a position to where he can get another contract. So yes, his attitude can change. I don't think we need his attitude to change. I just think for the Cleveland Browns, I bring Dez Bryant in because I know what his track record is as far as numbers. Yes, I want your fire, I want your passion, I want all of that. But I want you to come in here understanding you're not the number one guy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices