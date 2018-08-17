- The beginning of the end, this is where the wheels fall off. Usually with teams that are really good and have a run for a long time, it doesn't happen gradually when they fall off. They just fall off the cliff one year. And here, father time is undefeated, and let me give you some numbers for why Tom Brady, at 41, won't be the guy that everybody thinks he is.

Brett Favre and Peyton Manning, both. Look at their numbers from when Brett Favre was 40 years old and when he went to 41, 33 touchdowns he dropped down to 11. Peyton Manning from when he was 38 to 39, went from 39 touchdowns, dropped down to 9 touchdowns. And both of them had over 100% quarterback ratings, and both dropped under 70, just the-- the one more year as they get older.

Tom Brady and Brett Favre almost have identical numbers at age 40. Yet, Brett Favre fell off at age 41. So I'm just saying, everybody thinks Tom Brady is going to continue at this pace, everything is going to be great, he's going to play like he's 25 years old, I don't see it. I think this is-- they've been doing it with tape and glue, holding it together, look at all the injuries. Him and Belichick have been beefing all offseason. This is the year that Tom Brady looks 41, and plays-- like, you know, we always say, he's 41-year-old, 41 years in human years, 287 in dog years. This is the year that Tom Brady turns into a dog, and the Patriots do not get to the Super Bowl.