Shannon Sharpe can only laugh at Jalen Ramsey’s latest comments
Shannon Sharpe talks Jalen Ramsey after his latest comments about Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and a host of other starting QBs in the NFL.
- Shannon, what is your reaction, other than what I just saw there?
- Damn, Jalen, they about to suspend you for another week.
- They might want to. I don't think they will, but they might think about it.
- Hey, it seems to me that the interviewer, like, once he asks him a question about the quarterback, and he got very candid, he just started throwing out names. What about Tannehill? What about Lamar Jackson? What about this guy? What about that guy?
He was like, oh, he sucks. He's trashy. He garbage.
But this is him, Skip. This isn't a show. This is isn't an act. This is who this young man is. He said, Deshaun Watson, he'll be at the MVP in a couple of years, a hundred percent. There is not even a debate about that.
Him and Carson Wentz, for every year, starting now until five, 10 years, it's going to be them two. They're that good. Dak Prescott-- he all right. They're OK.
- Well, you skipped over a line. What was the first line? He's good, he said. He's good.
- He all right. He all right. He OK. That ain't what he say about them other two. I mean, where the problem? See, this is the problem that I have. We want our athletes to be open and honest until they are open and honest. And then, they say they talk too much.
- But that's disrespect-- I mean, he's saying someone sucks and is trash. It's not being honest--
- What it is?
- --that's being disrespectful.
- Is it true?
