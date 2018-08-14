Skip Bayless thinks the Melo and Mike D’Antoni reunion is a Saturday Night Live skit in the making
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk NBA. Hear what they had to say about Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets on today's show.
- To me, this is worse than like a "Saturday Night Live" skit. Like if I saw it on "Saturday Night Live," I would say, that's just absurd. But this is too crazy, funny to even be true. Mike D'Antoni coaching the Knicks flat out quit over Carmelo Anthony. He quit with a month ago, because he said, I can't coach him. We clashed too much.
There was a big argument about, are you a power forward or small forward? No big deal, but it became a little big deal to D'Antoni. And he finally said, I just can't take him anymore. And now he's saying it'll be a much better fit in Houston after what we saw from Melo in Oklahoma City.
And I'm going to remind you before last year started in Oklahoma City just about a year ago, was in September-- do you remember the classic media session in which Carmelo was asked about either playing before or coming off the bench? That's what you're going to get now. You think he's changed in a year? You think he grew up and said, I'm a bench player?
- No.
