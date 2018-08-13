John David Washington makes his prediction for LeBron’s first season with the Lakers
John David Washington joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
- --grew up in Los Angeles. I assume you were a Laker fan.
INTERVIEWER: Look at the color he got on.
JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON: Correct assumption sir. Showtime Lakers, baby.
- How far will Lebron's Lakers go this year?
JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON: I mean I think we're playoff bound automatically. You know, I think with the right pieces, everybody's young and capable. I've seen him do more with less, you know, so yeah, no problem.
- Yeah. Were you very excited when you heard the news?
- Yeah, I was almost in disbelief. I couldn't believe it. I didn't think it was real. But yeah, when it happened, of course I was excited. You know, I'm ready to go and what-- just to bring that culture back. That winning culture. I'm looking forward to it.
