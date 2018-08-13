Skip Bayless admits he was wrong about Tiger Woods
Video Details
Reflecting on Tiger Woods' second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship, Skip Bayless admits to Shannon Sharpe and Jenny Taft that he was wrong about Tiger ever winning another major championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices