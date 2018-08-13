- No, I don't have to. I mean, the people of Cleveland, they-- the question is should they. But no, I do not, Skip, because he meant what he said. But I can assure you the Cleveland fans feel the very same way about him as he feel about there. They probably say, who is this little poophead player we got instead of Kyrie? I can assure you they said that. He shot 20-- 36% from the floor, 25% from the 3-point line.

SKIP BAYLESS: 25%?

- I mean-- you know, Isaiah Thomas-- you know what, Skip? He really getting on my nerves now, because Is-- if you did not know better, you thought he was the big original Isaiah Thomas. The way he talks, and he's still hung up on that year-- oh, I finished this in the MVP vote. Bro, that a long time ago. You've got to update your resume. It's time to move on now. Boston's moved on, Cleveland's moved on, LA. You're in Denver. Embrace Denver. Don't worry about what has transpired. Dude-- he talk about he going to apologize. What did you think was going to happen when you go IG Live?