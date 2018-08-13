- Cousins or Keenum?

- First, Cousins. He's a better player. He's a better player. He's a better quarterback. We have a-- no matter what you think of him-- is he overrated, is he overpaid-- he's a better player than Case Keenum. We have a three-year body of work on Kirk Cousins.

- We do?

- Case Keenum has been a career backup. Normally career backups in year six or seven all of a sudden don't get better and lead teams to Super Bowls. That's-- that doesn't happen. Now Nick Foles we talking about three or four games. That's one thing. You talking about from start to finish, and that's what the Broncos are asking Case Keenum to do. Now they had an opportunity to possibly get first Cousins. But they realized the price was a little bit more than what they wanted to spend. Three years, $84 million, fully guaranteed.

- Why didn't you do it? You love him.

- Hey. Hey Skip, my-- my money jump funny.

- You got your Broncos-- that's your Broncos colors today, right?

- Yeah, I got the blue on, Skip. No, no, no. Kirk was going to cost a little bit more than we cared to spend at that point in time. The bigger problem is, yeah, there's some concerns for Keenum, but the back up packs to Lynch. Skip, at this point in time, hell, I'll take former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to play backup quarterback over Paxton Lynch.

- Boy, now that was a reach.

- Skip, at some point in time we got to come to the realization-- he can't play!

- He just can't play.

- Dude can't play dead in a horror movie, Jenny!