Skip Bayless on Kirk Cousins: He’s the ‘most overpaid QB in the history of pro football’
Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Jenny Taft why he thinks Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is overpaid and the biggest tease in all of sports.
