Skip Bayless on Dez, “he’s going to tweet his way right out of this league.”
Video Details
Skip and Shannon discuss the NFL on today’s show. Skip Bayless on Dez, “he’s going to tweet his way right out of this league.” Dez tweeted that he will start meeting with teams next week.
