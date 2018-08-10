Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the pregame confrontation between Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin
Video Details
Skip and Shannon discuss the NFL preseason on today’s show. Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the pregame confrontation between Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin. Shannon says Cam showed real maturity.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices