Skip Bayless lays out why the Browns QB battle is the most interesting in the NFL
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the NFL on today’s show. Skip discusses why Baker Mayfield vs Tyrod Taylor is the most intriguing battle in the NFL. Will Baker win the starting job in the preseason?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices