Shannon Sharpe on Kevin Durant: “He’s 4th on my list right now”
Video Details
On today’s show Shannon Sharpe discusses the NBA’s all-time top scorers. Is Kevin Durant the greatest all-time scorer? Shannon explains why he’s 4th on that list.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices