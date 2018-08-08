Shannon Sharpe on which NFL QB is better than Tom Brady
Shannon Sharpe discusses the NFL on today’s show. Shannon discusses why Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady. Shannon says look no further than the eye test with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
