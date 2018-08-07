Skip and Shannon share their expectations for the Browns appearing on ‘Hard Knocks’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk 'Hard Knocks'. Hear what they had to say about the Cleveland Browns before the 2018 premiere.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices