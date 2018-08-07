- What are you worth? I think you're worth what someone is willing to pay you, but I do believe he should be the highest paid in terms of average value and in terms of guarantee. See, some-- but here's the thing, Skip. A lot of time players get, I want to be the first guy to do this $20 million a year receiver. What good is that if you only get like $15 million in guaranteed money? Give me the guarantee.

And what I mean by guarantee, how much money am I going to get in the first two to three years if I go to the moon, if I don't play anymore? That's what I need to know. How much is guaranteed? [INAUDIBLE] there is no guessing with first cousins. Well, you know, Skip, $84 million fully guaranteed.

- Oh, I thought you meant there's no guessing about how he'll do.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, no, no, no.

- Like he's a-- he's a-- he's a sure bet.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, no, no, no, no, no. There's no guessing on how much is guaranteed and what he's getting. Guys get caught up-- oh, he's making $100 million. And then when you get right down to it, he only got $30 million guaranteed. So after a year or two, they can release him, and the only thing they've given him the $30 million.

How much is guaranteed? Now, Mike Evans got $55 million. Antonio Brown got-- averages about $17 million per year.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah

- So if I'm Odell, I'm like, you know what, I need $17.1--

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- And I need at least $6 to guarantee.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- But I need like $40-- I need y'all to cut me a check today before I leave the office for $40 million.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah. Hum.

- Here's the thing with Odell. He's never going to be quarterbacking it, meaning, Skip, he's not going to be Brady, he's not going to be Manning off the field. He has celebrity friends, so he's going to be hanging out with Drake. He's going to be hanging out with other entertainers. He's going to be traveling and going to concerts and do it. That's what he's going to do. He's not going to get in trouble. Hopefully, he's matured, he's going to be the leader that he believed he can be and-- and a role spoke about a couple of weeks ago, Skip, he believes he can be one of the greatest Giant's leaders.

So with that being said, Odell's about to be the highest paid. He's going to buy a couple-- get a couple of more tattoos. I don't know if he got any more canvas for them.

- I don't think he has much canvas.

- No.

- And he'll get him a couple more tattoos, but he's going to be OK. They going to have to pay him, Skip, $17.1 million, and about $60 million guarantee.