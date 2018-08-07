Skip Bayless on Baker Mayfield: “reminds me of Tim Tebow”
Skip Bayless discusses the Cleveland Browns on today’s show. Skip compares Baker Mayfield’s intangibles to Tim Tebow. Skip also says Baker has leadership qualities similar to Tom Brady.
