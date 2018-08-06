Shannon Sharpe shares why he’s ‘okay’ with Terrell Owens’ decision to skip the Hall of Fame Ceremony
Shannon Sharpe shares why he’s ‘okay’ with Terrell Owens’ decision to skip the Hall of Fame Ceremony. Shannon says many fellow HOF’ers were disappointed, but he feels T.O.’s decision was an anomaly.
