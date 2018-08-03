- He's got all that. He just didn't, last year, choose to use much of that. Maybe they will push him.

- Well, he needed to.

- OK? Maybe LeBron will push him to get a little more selfish, to be a little bit more me-first. But I'm not backing off. Lonzo Ball will be better at what he does long term than Jayson Tatum will be at what he does. What Jayson Tatum does kind of grows on trees. You can find those guys that can shoot and score.

- No it don't. No it doesn't.

- Yes it does. Yes, it does.

- No.

- Yeah. Brandon Ingram can do what Jayson Tatum does.

- No. I don't think so.

- Yes. Yeah. Well, you're a Laker hater except for one guy, you know?

- [STUTTERING] Where did this come from? You keep telling me-- you keep-- you keep telling me that Lonzo could do all these things.

- Well, he did it last year. 10, 7, and 7? He led the team in rebounding much of the year till Julius Randle barely passed him. He led the team in assists. He was one of the top point guards in assists in the league. Wasn't he top six or eight in assists?