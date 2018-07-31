Skip Bayless reveals how MJ would lift current Lakers team higher than LeBron
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Share and Jenny Taft how Michael Jordan would lead the current Los Angeles Lakers team higher than LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices