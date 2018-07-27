Shannon Sharpe details why the 2001 Miami Hurricanes were the best college football team in the last 20 years
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Find out why he thinks they are the greatest college football team of the last 20 years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices