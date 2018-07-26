Chris Broussard reacts to Kevin Durant on CJ McCollum’s podcast
Video Details
- CJ McCollum
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kevin Durant on CJ McCollum's podcast where they discussed Durant's move to Golden State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices