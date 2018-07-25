Skip Bayless details why Todd Gurley is more valuable than Le’Veon Bell
Video Details
In his conversation regarding Todd Gurley signing a record 4-year, 60M deal with the Los Angeles Rams, Skip Bayless details why Gurley deserves this contract and is more valuable to his franchise than Le'Veon Bell is to the Steelers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices