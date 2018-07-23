Enes Kanter says Russell Westbrook is one of the best teammates he’s ever played with
Joining Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Jenny Taft on Undisputed, New York Knicks center Enes Kanter says Russell Westbook was like a 'big brother' to him on and off the court with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
